The Lamplighters League launches on the 3rd of October

HQ

Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes have announced that the upcoming tactical strategy game The Lamplighters League is headed our way on the 3rd of October, 2023.

In this new game, you take control of agents that each have unique abilities as they seek to solve the mysteries behind paranormal activities taking place across the world. Chris Rogers, the game director, said that our characters will be more than just blank units, though. "Your Agents have unique abilities and upgrades allowing for powerful gameplay combinations for you to discover in missions. Each of your characters has a shadowy past and their own reason for joining the fight. Some like each other more than others, and you'll see that on and off the battlefield," he said.

Set in the 1930s, it's clear the Lamplighters League takes a lot of inspiration from Lovecraftian horror, as it follows a cult that is ready to take over the world. Check out more on the game in the trailer below and let us know if you'll be picking it up.