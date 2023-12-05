The Lamplighters League is adding a new agent and events system today

HQ

While it seems like The Lamplighters League has struggled to be a commercial success for developer Harebrained Schemes, the creator of the strategy game has not stopped supporting the game since its recent debut. To this end, a new free update for The Lamplighters League is making its debut today, and with it bringing a new agent and an events system.

We're told that the agent is known as Isaac Greymoor, and that he is a bruiser-type that carries an LMG as his main weapon. He's said to be ideal in mid-range battles and brings a system called Heat that increases his damage as he continues to fire, but that he is liable to overheating if he holds the trigger down too much.

As for the events system, this will span two different types. Fate Events are random and look to explore what the members of the League get up to when not on a mission. These provide rewards based on choices the player makes. House Events on the other hand are rare and require certain materials to complete. These will affect the power dynamic between the three major houses in the game and have multiple options for how you complete them.

Additionally, the update adds a new wet status effect, as well as bringing a few bug fixes, localisation fixes, save/load improvements, and better captioning accuracy for dialogue.

