Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Lamplighters League

The Lamplighters League considered a 'big disappointment' by Paradox

Despite mostly positive ratings, the game is not enjoying a huge player base.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The new strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes, The Lamplighters League, has failed to generate enough sales to be considered a success.

In fact, as per a Paradox press release, the game is a disappointment to the tune of 248 million Swedish kronor or around £18.5 million/ €21.4 million. The game is not seeing a great amount of players on either Xbox or PC, and already Harebrained Schemes has seen layoffs.

Paradox isn't entirely ready to cut support for The Lamplighters League, as some post-launch updates are being planned, but don't expect a big expansion from this one. Even with the potential of Xbox Game Pass, it seems this is largely going down as a dud, despite mostly positive reviews from players and critics alike.

The Lamplighters League

Related texts



Loading next content