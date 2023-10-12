The Lamplighters League considered a 'big disappointment' by Paradox

HQ

The new strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes, The Lamplighters League, has failed to generate enough sales to be considered a success.

In fact, as per a Paradox press release, the game is a disappointment to the tune of 248 million Swedish kronor or around £18.5 million/ €21.4 million. The game is not seeing a great amount of players on either Xbox or PC, and already Harebrained Schemes has seen layoffs.

Paradox isn't entirely ready to cut support for The Lamplighters League, as some post-launch updates are being planned, but don't expect a big expansion from this one. Even with the potential of Xbox Game Pass, it seems this is largely going down as a dud, despite mostly positive reviews from players and critics alike.