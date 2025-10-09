The Labubu craze may finally be fading

HQ

If you're into fashion or collectible toys, you've probably heard of Labubu. It's even possible that you're not into any of these things and still came across them. That's how big their impact has been. Now, after months of selling out within seconds, Pop Mart's Labubu dolls are finally showing up at major retailers for a fraction of their former prices. According to Forbes, this sudden availability suggests that the once feverish demand for these quirky, toothy plush figures might be fading, even as another Pop Mart creation, the Hirono Living Wild Doll, starts stealing the spotlight thanks to a recent celebrity endorsement. What was once a symbol of scarcity and frenzy may now be settling into a more ordinary collectible, potentially reshaping the trend-driven toy market Pop Mart helped spark, and the value of these little creatures. What do you think about this? Is it time to sell?