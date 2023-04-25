The Kraven the Hunter movie will be rated R

HQ

Sony has revealed some new information on its upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, which will see Bullet Train and Kick Ass' Aaron Taylor-Johnson take on the role of the classic Spider-Man villain. The film is set to release later in 2023, but Sony has given a first glimpse behind closed doors at CinemaCon.

According to DiscussingFilm, the Kraven the Hunter footage shows how it has earned its R rating, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson rips apart his enemies with his bare hands, feet, and even teeth as he bites into a poacher's face.

The footage ends with another famous Spider-Man villain showing up in the form of the Rhino. Unlike recent portrayals of the character, this version of the Rhino has him ditch the mech suit and actually become a rhinoceros monster. It doesn't seem as if the Rhino will be Kraven's main antagonist in the film, though, as it appears that role falls to Russel Crowe, who will play Kraven's father.

Are you excited for Kraven the Hunter?