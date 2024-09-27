The Korean RPG Starbites shown in a brand new trailer

One of the many games shown during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast yesterday was the Korean role-playing game Starbites, developed by InkinaGames. Set on the planet Bitter, it offers a mix of scifi, mechs and turn-based combat.

It promises plenty of exploration, opportunities to upgrade your mech and unexpectedly massive battles. Starbites will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - and if you want to know more about the game, we recommend the very fresh video below.