The Konaté situation: how much Liverpool values him and how much Real Madrid is willing to pay

HQ

This summer will see profound change in Real Madrid squad, with four new players confirmed to arrive, or already at the team since last month for the Club World Cup. And the spending spree could not stop there: Madrid's elimination from Club World Cup in semi-finals shows that more players are needed in defence, and that's where the next signing could play in.

The new name on the table is Ibrahima Konaté, the French international currently at Liverpool, playing as centre-back. According to Spanish outlet As, the player is not interested in renewing his contract with Liverpool, which ends in 2026, and has already rejected two offers, according to Bein Sports. His only desired team is Real Madrid, and the club had planned for a situation similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold's: wait until his contract expires and then sign him for free.

Liverpool could avoid it selling the player, and the price asked for him is, according to As, 50 million euros, 43.4m pounds. However, the player would not take a destination other than Real Madrid. And the Spanish club, knowing they have the upper hand, are only willing to pay 20-25 million euros, half or less than half what Liverpool desires.

Now it's up to Liverpool: if they accept Madrid's offer now, they could make some money of the player, but much less than desired, and they would loose a key player in defence with no clear alternative. If they reject it, they will keep Konaté for one year, but next year he will leave for free... unless the club manages to convince him to stay. They couldn't stop Alexander-Arnold, but they convinced Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.