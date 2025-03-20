The Knightling will launch on PC and consoles in August

HQ

Just recently, developer Twirlbound offered up a demo for its upcoming action-adventure game The Knightling, a small glimpse of the wider whole that we even got a taste of before its arrival to share some impressions and even gameplay with you.

HQ

To build on that, now the developer is ready to slap a release date on the game, setting up a grand August debut that will see the game launch on August 28. This news has been accompanied with a release date trailer, which you can find in full below.

HQ

When it does make its arrival, The Knightling will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and even Nintendo Switch. There is no direct mention of a version for Switch 2 as of yet.

Will you be checking out The Knightling in the summer?