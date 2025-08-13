The Knightling will get a Deluxe Edition that offers extra in-game bonuses

HQ

Ahead of the indie action-adventure game launching later this month, developer Twirlbound and publisher Saber Interactive has revealed that The Knighting will actually get a Deluxe Edition. The special bundle for the game will add a handful of extra in-game cosmetics, all for a slightly higher price.

Set to arrive on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on August 28, the standard edition that includes solely the game will be bolstered with the Deluxe Edition that also includes special Golden colours and exotic Albamare colours for the protagonist squire and his trusty shield tool. A special lantern ribbon is also featured in the Deluxe Edition.

As for the pricing of the various editions, you can see that below:



Standard Edition - $29.99|£21.99|€29.99



Deluxe Edition - $34.99|£25.99|€34.99



Check out the latest trailer for The Knightling to see some of the Deluxe Edition items.