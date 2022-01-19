The King's Man to land on Disney+ in a few weeks

HQ

After only opening in theatres back in mid-December, the date for when The King's Man will start streaming has officially been unveiled. Set to come to Disney+, via Star, the prequel to the action series of movies will debut on the streamer in a few weeks for viewers in the UK, Ireland, Japan, and Korea, with other regions having to wait a couple of weeks longer.

As revealed in a press release, we're told that the movie will land on Disney+ in the UK, IE, JP, and KR on February 9, with the movie slated for a February 23 launch in; Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg.

If you didn't manage to make it to the cinemas to catch the movie for yourself during its theatrical run, you can take a look at the trailer for the flick below, to get an idea of what's in store when The King's Man debuts on Disney+.