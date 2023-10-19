Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The King's Man

The King's Man is getting a sequel

It's unclear whether it will be a film or a TV series.

Director Matthew Vaughn spoke over the weekend about the upcoming third Kingsman film, which will once again focus on Taron Egerton as the young spy Eggsy. The filming, which is expected to start next year, is unsurprisingly a direct sequel to The Golden Circle and is also said to be the last to feature Egerton's character.

In parallel, Vaughn will also be working on the side project The Traitor King, the sequel to the prequel film The King's Man about how Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany with British support.

In an interview with Collider, Vaughn talked about how The King's Man was originally conceived as a TV series, but he was persuaded to make a film instead.

"The King's Man was originally meant to be a TV series and I got persuaded to make it as a film. What we wanted to do was something like 'The Crown' but with espionage and a bit of a Kingsman hit going through all of the decades."

Whether The Traitor King becomes a film or TV series is still unclear, and Vaughn said that a concrete decision will be made after the Hollywood strike is over.

Would you like to see a Kingsman TV series?

