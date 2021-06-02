The King of Fighters XV just got pushed back to Q1 2022

You're watching Advertisements

The highly anticipated fighting game, The King of Fighters XV, has just got delayed to Q1 2022. This is, unsurprisingly, an impact of the pandemic.

In a message for the fans, the develop team wrote:

"There are many fans who are anticipating the release of KOF XV in 2021, however at this point in time, we unfortunately have to announce that KOF XV will now be launching within the 1st quarter of 2022.

The development timeline we set out to reach in the beginning has been affected by the ever-still rising cases of COVID-19 within Japan. We have made the ultimate decision in the end that the product's quality must come first, and so with that decision comes an altered release window.

We sincerely ask for your kind patience and understanding as our development teams continue to work hard on KOF XV as we draw closer to its release."

Well, this is a disappointing yet understandable decision.