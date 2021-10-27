The King of Fighters XV is getting an open beta next month on PlayStation consoles

HQ

PlayStation players will soon get the chance to check out The King of Fighters XV ahead of its slated February 17, 2022 release date. It was revealed during tonight's State of Play event that a closed beta will take place November 20 at 03:00 GMT - November 22 at 14:59 GMT. During this beta period, eight fighters will be playable across modes such as online casual matches, online room matches, and offline training.

The King of Fighters XV is also set to release on PC and Xbox Series, but it's unclear whether these platforms will be getting a similar beta.

You can take a look at the brand-new open beta trailer in the video above.