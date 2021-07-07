The King of Fighters XV is coming for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

When The King of Fighters XV was announced back in 2019, PlayStation 4 was the only confirmed format. It has stayed that way, even though it was confirmed a month ago that The King of Fighters XV will be delayed until 2022.

But to release a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2022 does make very little sense, and now SNK has clarified this by confirming more formats on Twitter: "KOF XV will launch on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store Q1 2022!"

Basically, almost all current formats besides Switch and Xbox One. Hopefully, this makes it easier to fully optimise the game for the new generation instead of being held back by the old one.