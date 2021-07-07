English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The King of Fighters XV

The King of Fighters XV is coming for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Previously, it was only announced for the PS4.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

When The King of Fighters XV was announced back in 2019, PlayStation 4 was the only confirmed format. It has stayed that way, even though it was confirmed a month ago that The King of Fighters XV will be delayed until 2022.

But to release a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2022 does make very little sense, and now SNK has clarified this by confirming more formats on Twitter: "KOF XV will launch on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store Q1 2022!"

Basically, almost all current formats besides Switch and Xbox One. Hopefully, this makes it easier to fully optimise the game for the new generation instead of being held back by the old one.

The King of Fighters XVThe King of Fighters XV
The King of Fighters XVThe King of Fighters XV

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy