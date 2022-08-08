The King of Fighters XV gets cross-play and more characters next year

HQ

The King of Fighters XV was released earlier and got mainly positive reviews. During the annual fighting tournament Evo, which ended yesterday, several companies has new to share about fighting games and SNK clearly wanted in.

They had a lot to share, and one of these new things was about The King of Fighters XV, which is finally about to get real cross-play. Today, it is only possible for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gamers to face off, but starting 2023, full cross-play will be implemented between PC, Playstation and Xbox.

Something that surely will lead to a bigger pool of gamers online and thus improve this part of the game in various ways. There are actually other improvements coming as well, as 15 DLC characters was confirmed. Team Orochi arrives today and more are coming this fall (Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger) and 2023. Check out the trailer to learn more about the future of The King of Fighters XV.