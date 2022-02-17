The King of Fighters XV for PS5 has the worst input lag amongst consoles

HQ

When playing fighting games, input lag is extremely crucial as you want your character to react as fast as possible to your opponents moves. It's basically the time it takes from the press of a button until it actually manifests by your fighter. A high input lag will therefore make the game feel sluggish.

Unfortunately, this is the case with the recently launched The King of Fighters XV. The Twitter user Nigel "Noodalls" Woodall has specialised in measuring input lag and has now shared his findings. It turns out that PlayStation 5 is by far the worst version with a whopping 90.67 ms from button press to actual movement. Even PlayStation 4 has way less input lag, with Xbox Series X being the most accurate one.



PlayStation 5 average latency - 90.67 ms



PlayStation 4 average latency - 69.39 ms



PlayStation 4 Pro average latency - 68.66 ms



Xbox Series S average latency - 59.62 ms



Xbox Series X average latency - 55.22 ms



While input lag is always bad in fighting games, this is extra important here as The King of Fighters XV has crossplay between PlayStation 4 and 5, which means players on Sony's latest consoles are at a clear disadvantage. It should be noted that this isn't the first fighting game where PlayStation 5 has worst input lag as it was the same deal when Guilty Gear: Strive launched last year. We do not why this is, but hope it is something that can be sorted out by software.

Thanks Eventhubs