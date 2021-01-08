The King of Fighters XV first official trailer released, 2021 launch window confirmed

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we reported about the unexpected delay of The King of Fighters XV announcement, but apparently SNK really just needed a tiny bit more time to get things ready.

Sooner than expected, the first official trailer for The King of Fighters XV has just been released, and the studio also confirmed that this highly anticipated fighting game will launch in 2021. Meanwhile, another trailer should be released next week.

"Right now, we're focusing on brushing up features and optimising the game. Though I expect some obstacles to get in our way, we're planning to have it ready to ship this year." KOF XV's creative director Eisuke Ogura mentioned.

In the same video, SNK also showed us the latest DLC characters for Samurai Shodown Season Pass 3 as promised: Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane will be coming to the game in mid-March.

When asked why did they decide to add Hibiki Takane into the Season Pass 3, director Hayato Konya said:

"Well, we've done a bunch of cross-over characters with other companies, so I wanted to focus specifically on an SNK IP this time. And out of the IPs we have, Hibiki Takane from The Last Blade has appeared in other games, so I felt her a great fit. Her move list is also really flashy and cool, so I think she'll make a great addition to Samurai Shodown. Though both Samurai Shodown and The Last Blade play very differently, we're hard at work making her transition seamless."

As to Cham Cham, Konya explained:

"Cham Cham is someone the fans have been begging for, so we wanted to make their wishes come true." Two more DLC characters will be revealed later.

We were also promised that "new information on KOF XV and Samurai Shodown will be released periodically," so it seems that we will have a lot of things to look forward to.

