The King is Watching publisher reveals the game had to pivot to becoming a roguelite

With around 400,000 copies sold from an idea born in a game jam, Hypnohead and tinyBuild's roguelite strategy game The King is Watching has certainly proven itself to be a success. However, as always with unproven projects, there was some anxiety about how successful it could be.

"We knew that it will be a good game, but we never expected that it will blow off the chart that much," said tinyBuild producer Vladimir Tolmachev in an interview with us at DevGAMM. "I think the biggest thing that we learned along the way is that mutual trust between the developer, who we trusted to make the pivot, to make the game roguelike and extend the development cycle for another eight months compared to the initial term. And his trust in us for supporting him and making sure the game is marketable on all levels was like the thing that did the magic here."

This cycle began all the way back in February 2024, when the publisher found The King is Watching on itch.io and decided to help the project get brought to more eyes. The partnership seems to have worked very well for both parties, and soon the game will be coming to more platforms. If you want to hear more about The King is Watching coming to consoles, check out our full interview below: