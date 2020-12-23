The KFConsole is actually real

You're watching Advertisements

Remember all those months back when KFC announced their new games console and how we all assumed it was just a silly joke? Well, we couldn't have been more wrong because it's real. The KFConsole is a piece of hardware that has been "forged from the fires of the KFC ovens and built by Cooler Master from the ground up," to deliver a device that can reach not only 4K but also 240fps. We know, crazy right?

The system has been built in a custom Cooler Master NC100 chassis and is outfitted with an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element, an Asus-powered GPU fitted in a hot-swappable slot (yes, that is crazy and kind of unusual), and two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs.

All of these parts pulled together mean the device can reach 240fps with a 240Hz output, offer 4K gaming, can use ray-tracing, and supports VR technology. But, all of this is trivial compared to the most iconic component in the system, the Chicken Chamber that allows you to keep your KFC nice and toasty using the heat coming off the internal components.

This revolutionary design does make you wonder what sort of cooling system is in place, because from an generic overview looking at what it brings to the table and is expected to achieve, it seems like this could be one loud piece of hardware. Whatever ends up being the case, check out a bunch of images of the KFConsole below.