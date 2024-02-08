The Kansas City Chiefs to be back-to-back Super Bowl champions... assuming Madden NFL 24 is right

HQ

While EA's football games have terrifying accuracy when it comes to predicting World Cup winners, getting the result correct for the past four tournaments between 2010 and 2022, the Madden NFL series is less successful at nailing Super Bowl victors.

Last year, it predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was wrong. But perhaps it can get back on track this year.

The prediction is in and it states that the Chiefs will become the eighth team in NFL history to achieve back-to-back Super Bowl victories, by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a close 30-28 shootout.

Granted, don't take this as confirmation that the Chiefs will be lifting the trophy come Monday morning (for us in Europe), as Madden NFL has been wrong 70% of the time over the last 10 years. No doubt that's music to the ears of 49ers fans.