The Just Cause movie is officially going ahead

It's official: a movie based on the iconic video game series Just Cause is moving forward at Universal Pictures. The movie was revealed last year, but now it seems production is kicking into gear as a writer has been attached to the project.

Via The Wrap, Aaron Rabin, the writer behind Jack Ryan and Nobody 2, will be putting together the screenplay here, and Blue Beetle's Ángel Manuel Soto is attached to direct. Kelly McCormick and David Leith will produce the film as well.

Just Cause is a series not necessarily iconic for its story and lore, but its action instead, which gives the movie creators more free reign in how they want to depict the Square Enix franchise. So long as we've got some explosions here and there, it'll be just like the Just Cause we know.