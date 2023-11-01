The Jusant launch trailer is about as mysterious and soothing as you might expect

HQ

Dontnod always make interesting games (Life is Strange being one example), but few has been as promising and enigmatic as Jusant. Yesterday we published our review for this climbing adventure and happily concluded that it's every bit as good as we hoped it would be.

If you are still on the fence regarding whether you should get Jusant or not, we have two good suggestions. The first one is to inform you that it is included with Game Pass so you absolutely should download and try it out if you are a subscriber, the other one is to check out the launch trailer below. It gives you a nice idea about the mysterious and soothing vertical world you have in front of you to explore.