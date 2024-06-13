The June update for Xbox Series S/X has been released

HQ

It's time to update your Xbox (something we assume most people do automatically while they sleep) with the June update that has now been released.

This time there are no major new features, but there are a number of smaller ones in the quality-of-life category. They include the ability to no longer have to choose between a dynamic background or screenshots as you can now mix them, as well as increased freedom in choosing the color scheme.

Another new feature is that your Xbox now remembers up to ten Wi-Fi networks, which makes it much more convenient if you move your Xbox every now and then, as you can then directly connect to a network you have previously been connected to. Of course, you can also choose to forget them if you want to delete something.

In addition, there are improvements to the Xbox Adaptive Controller support, new features in the Xbox app for PC, and expanded cloud gaming capabilities (such as mouse and keyboard support). Read more about all this on Xbox Wire.