The June Games with Prime line-up has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

The June 2021 Games with Prime line-up has just been revealed and it includes cooperative puzzles games and classic point-and-click adventures.

The clear standout within this month's list is Batman: The Telltale Series, an episodic adventure following the titular hero that was released back in 2016. Alongside this, another highlight is Lost in Harmony, an intense musical runner and Newfound Courage, a game that contains a relatable story about falling in love with your best friend.

You can take a look at June's entire line-up below: