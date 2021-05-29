Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Batman: The Telltale Series

The June Games with Prime line-up has been revealed

The highlight of this month is Batman: The Telltale Series.

The June 2021 Games with Prime line-up has just been revealed and it includes cooperative puzzles games and classic point-and-click adventures.

The clear standout within this month's list is Batman: The Telltale Series, an episodic adventure following the titular hero that was released back in 2016. Alongside this, another highlight is Lost in Harmony, an intense musical runner and Newfound Courage, a game that contains a relatable story about falling in love with your best friend.

You can take a look at June's entire line-up below:


  • Batman: The Telltale Series

  • Newfound Courage

  • Lost in Harmony

  • BFF or Die

  • Spitkiss

Batman: The Telltale Series

