The Joy-Cons are now becoming cheaper in Japan

If you are considering buying new Joy-Cons, then perhaps it would be a good idea to wait a couple of weeks. Starting November 6, Nintendo are cutting the prices of Joy-Cons in all colours in Japan by 16.5%. This means the new price is 3740 yen ($36/£27), compared to todays 4480 yen ($43/£33).

So far, nothing has been confirmed for the West, but price cuts usually turn out to be global in the end. Thus, some patience might save you a couple of bucks in the long run.

Thanks VGC