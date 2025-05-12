The Joy-Con 2 mouse controls work on the Nintendo Switch 2 Home menu

HQ

Love it or hate it, a lot of console video games use cursor mechanics for menu navigation despite controllers being notoriously annoying to use as an input device for cursor navigation. However, Nintendo seems to have cracked and figured out a way to overcome this frustration for the Switch 2, as the successor system features improved Joy-Con 2 controllers that offer mouse input mechanisms. This enables quirky gameplay, as we told you about in our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Drag X Drive impressions, but also some handy features for the console's menu and user interface too.

In a recent Nintendo Today! update, the Japanese console maker has revealed that the Joy-Con 2 mouse features will work on the Home screen and as a way to more fluidly navigate the core operating system. This was shown in action in a video captured by X user OatmealDome.

As we also got to tell you about in our first hands-on experience with the Switch 2 system, swapping between regular joystick controls and the mouse controls is as simple as picking up the Joy-Con 2 or placing it down on a flat surface for it to detect mouse input.

Which input method will you be using most on the Switch 2?