The Journey-like Omno launches for Xbox Game Pass this summer

We first heard about the colourful indie game Omno three years ago, and the fact that we haven't seen a glimpse of the game yet is no wonder as German developer Jonas Manke has been working in his solitude on the title in question, while the vision has grown over time.

Now, however, it's almost time for the game to launch. It is coming this summer for PC and Xbox, and it will also be launched at the same time via Xbox Game Pass. A new trailer was unveiled during Microsoft's indie stream the other day, and the colourful graphics, unique design and journey-like modes of play make our interest meters hit the ceiling.