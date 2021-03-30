Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Omno

The Journey-like Omno launches for Xbox Game Pass this summer

There's even a new trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We first heard about the colourful indie game Omno three years ago, and the fact that we haven't seen a glimpse of the game yet is no wonder as German developer Jonas Manke has been working in his solitude on the title in question, while the vision has grown over time.

Now, however, it's almost time for the game to launch. It is coming this summer for PC and Xbox, and it will also be launched at the same time via Xbox Game Pass. A new trailer was unveiled during Microsoft's indie stream the other day, and the colourful graphics, unique design and journey-like modes of play make our interest meters hit the ceiling.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Omno

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy