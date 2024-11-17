The Journey Glyde works from your home, and on the go

Dansk
Journey has always been ahead of the game when it comes to charging your devices, and the new Journey Glyde is no different. The thick little brick at first shows off a magnetic charger for iPhones and other phones, as well as a square area for your AirPods.
Then, if you pop out the bottom of the device, you'll see there's space for another charger, this time for your Apple Watch. Then there's a USB Type-C charger too, making this a 4-in-1 device. As you may notice from the thickness of the model, it's also a power bank.
A power bank that can charge while charging your devices, which is unusual for such tech accessories. If you want to hear more about the Journey Glyde, check out our Quick Look below: