The Jon Snow series is postponed

The planned series with Kit Harington, known by the working title Snow, which is supposed to tell the continuing story of the beloved character Jon Snow, has been put on hold. HBO had to shift its priorities and now it seems that we will simply have to wait for the continued saga of Jon Snow who, at the end of Game of Thrones, rode off back to the Wall with Tormund.

Casey Bloys, program director at HBO, has said in an interview that only House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are currently in production. All other spin-offs based on Game of Thrones are nothing more than loose ideas or are in the planning stage. So with that said, the Jon Snow series is officially delayed indefinitely, waiting to hopefully get the green light one day.

Do you want the Jon Snow series to become a reality, or do you think HBO should scrap it?

