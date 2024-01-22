The Joker joins Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in March

HQ

A month has gone since Rocksteady explained the customisation options Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will offer when it launches in two weeks, but we're getting even more after launch. And that's what today's video is all about.

The British studio has given us the third episode of its Suicide Squad Insider series, and it focuses on how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hopes to keep us entertained after finishing the story campaign. This includes seasons that go all-out multiverse by taking us to new areas based on DC villains and the Batman: Arkham games, more story content, leaderboards that will show a taunting cinematic to friends we beat and new playable characters.

That last bit is probably the part that will lead to some heated discussions among fans, as The Joker joins the game as a playable character when season 1 starts sometime in March. This isn't Mark Hamill's version from Rocksteady's Batman games, but a completely new, younger one.

All of this will be free, so it'll be interesting to see if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League manages to do better and live longer than Gotham Knights. What do you think?