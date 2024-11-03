English
Joker: Folie à Deux

The Joker director wants cinemas to stop showing ads before the movie

Or just stream the movies from home and get an ad-free experience.

Todd Phillips isn't a fan of cinemas showing ads before the movie starts, and in an article with Empire, the Joker director argues that this outdated tradition should be retired once and for all. "We've already paid for our tickets," Phillips says. "Otherwise, we might as well just stream movies at home and get an ad-free experience."

Stop showing commercials before the movies. We've paid for our tickets. We're excited to be there. The commercials tend to take the air out of the room.

Do you think ads should disappear from cinemas, or does it feel like an essential part of the experience?

Joker: Folie à Deux

