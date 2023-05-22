The John Wick franchise has made $1 billion worldwide

HQ

The John Wick franchise has officially crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, as confirmed by the film series' official Twitter page.

So far, we've seen four John Wick movies, and with numbers like these, it wouldn't be surprising if we were to see a fifth somewhere down the line. The Twitter page wrote that this was all caused by a puppy, referencing the setup for the first movie where Russian gangsters kill Wick's dog.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will arrive on digital platforms this month if you've not yet had a chance to check it out, but apart from the main man himself, the John Wick franchise is about to take off to new heights, as Ana de Armas is set to star in a spin-off entitled Ballerina, and more projects are said to be in the works. Soon enough, then, we could see John Wick cross another financial milestone.