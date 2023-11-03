The Jinx Part Two to premiere on HBO next year

HQ

More than eight years have passed since the premiere of the award-winning documentary series The Jinx. We were offered a rare insight into the eccentric and multiple murder suspect Robert Durst, heir to one of the wealthiest families in New York. The consequences of the series were devastating for Durst, who accidentally confessed to murder during the final stages of filming, which, along with new evidence, also led to his conviction and imprisonment.

And now we're finally getting a second part, as HBO has just announced that The Jinx Part Two will premiere with six new episodes on their streaming service next year. In their press release you can read:

"Just a few hours earlier, Durst had been arrested in a hotel lobby because of evidence published in the documentary. The film team then continued their investigations for eight years, revealing previously hidden material such as Durst's prison conversations and interviews with people who had never before come forward."

So maybe it's high time to rewatch The Jinx now, before the premiere of part two, and for those of you who may have missed this phenomenal series, we highly recommend you give it a try.

Have you seen The Jinx and what are your thoughts on Robert Durst?

Thanks, Variety.