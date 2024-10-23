The JBL Quantum 360 Wireless: The Go-To Gaming Headset Under 100 Pounds

Despite the expanded offerings in the last decade, it's still sometimes tricky to find a good, reliable gaming headset that caters to different users and playstyles. If your budget cap is right before the three digits, the quest becomes even more challenging.

Even though we're not discussing high-end options, you still want the best value for your money. You're looking for sound quality above entry-level, a unit that is light and comfortable enough for long gaming sessions, a stylish design to express yourself, and a battery that lasts throughout. Can you expect a few additional fancy features on top of that? Not often.

However, this year we've found a great balance and exceptional value in the JBL Quantum 360 Wireless. The renowned manufacturer has built upon previous models, listening to players' requests to create a more capable and user-friendly headset.

In terms of general specs, it ticks all the boxes within its range, with 40 mm drivers and clear QuantumSound full of detail for gaming. It delivers exciting performance across different game genres, whether it's your latest cinematic action adventure or the most competitive team shooter.

Where it clearly outshines its predecessors is in comfort and durability, both essential for gaming sessions that can get long and warm. Weighing just 255 grams, the wireless unit evenly distributes its weight along the headband. Additionally, this time we're talking about ear cushions made of breathable fabric with memory foam, and they're replaceable, ensuring long-term hygiene and future-proofing.

Interestingly, the JBL Quantum 360 Wireless also allows you to enjoy JBL QuantumSurround, something that was previously reserved for higher-end models. You can immerse yourself in a surrounding audioscape regardless of your platform of choice (it supports PlayStation and Nintendo consoles). On PC, you can further enhance your immersive positional audio with the QuantumEngine software.

Also impressive is the battery life - up to 22 hours of wireless use. When all is said and done, you can play and charge at the same time via USB-C. And worry not about potential input lag; the JBL Quantum 360 Wireless connects over its own 2.4 GHz lossless band dongle. If you want to use them for movies and music on the go, you're also covered, as it's a Bluetooth 5.2 device with dual wireless connection, meaning you can link to your gaming device and your phone simultaneously.

Finally, we also appreciate how JBL has approached the customisable aesthetics of this model. While the classic black and white variants offer timeless appeal, the purple and teal versions align with current trends, providing fresh and stylish alternatives. Moving away from the edgy neon designs of the 2000s that don't suit everyone anymore, these options feel youthful and more playful. After all, we're all here to play, and the JBL Quantum 360 completes the wider JBL Quantum gaming range, catering to every gamer more than ever before.

You can purchase the JBL Quantum 360 Wireless directly at the JBL online store.