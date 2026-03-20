The Japanese Grand Prix is being promoted with a Mario Kart parody

HQ

Turning popular phenomena into video games in advertisements is nothing new, and in recent weeks even the White House has drawn considerable attention for employing this tactic, including the use of Wii Sports in political contexts.

Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, March 29, Canal+ and the organizers have now adopted the same method, choosing a Japanese game to promote the occasion - namely Mario Kart. In a video available in the Threads post below, among other places, we get to see how drivers and tracks are selected and how they compete against each other under far less serious conditions than we're used to seeing in F1.

Check out the video in the post, and you can't help but wish there was a similar F1 game to complement the annual simulators, or what do you think?