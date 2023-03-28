Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Japanese FTC doesn't believe Activision Blizzard deal would harm competition

Microsoft's acquisition of the publisher has essentially been cleared.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In a new 43-page document published today, the Japanese Fair Trade Commission has determined that Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard wouldn't substantially harm competition in the gaming industry.

Sony, a Japanese company, has been one of the staunchest protestors of the purchase, but it seems that the Japanese FTC can't see the same issues that the PlayStation platform owner can.

It does seem that a few more authorities are leaning in favour of the deal, as the EU is gearing towards an approval, and the UK CMA also believes the console market wouldn't be endangered should the deal go through.

Do you think Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard is a good thing?

The Japanese FTC doesn't believe Activision Blizzard deal would harm competition


Loading next content