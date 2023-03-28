The Japanese FTC doesn't believe Activision Blizzard deal would harm competition

HQ

In a new 43-page document published today, the Japanese Fair Trade Commission has determined that Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard wouldn't substantially harm competition in the gaming industry.

Sony, a Japanese company, has been one of the staunchest protestors of the purchase, but it seems that the Japanese FTC can't see the same issues that the PlayStation platform owner can.

It does seem that a few more authorities are leaning in favour of the deal, as the EU is gearing towards an approval, and the UK CMA also believes the console market wouldn't be endangered should the deal go through.

