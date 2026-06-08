The Japanese city of Utsunomiya has suspended all classes following a sighting of a black bear on the streets

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Japan is facing a technological crisis that is difficult to resolve. Native black bears, an endangered species whose population in the country has tripled since 2012, according to Reuters, are venturing further and further into urban (densely populated) areas and pose a real danger to residents. The most recent incident occurred in the city of Utsunomiya, 100 km from Tokyo, where a black bear was spotted wandering through the city in search of food.

Footage captured by security cameras in the early hours of Sunday morning shows the animal running through the streets and frightening passers-by. The local government has ordered the suspension of classes until it can be confirmed that the bear has been captured and that schoolchildren are no longer in danger.

Experts say that climate change has reduced the natural food supply for bears, such as acorns and beech nuts, whilst the depopulation of rural areas and the proliferation of abandoned farmland have emboldened them to seek food near human settlements.