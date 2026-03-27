The Japanese branch of Baskin-Robbins is selling The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ice cream

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If you have a trip to Japan planned in the near future, we definitely think you should pop into Baskin-Robbins and grab some ice cream. Siliconera reports that, in conjunction with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, they're offering a wide selection of Mushroom Kingdom-themed ice cream.

The site writes that the highlight of the line-up is "Cotton Fruit Galaxy flavor, which will feature cotton candy-flavored ice cream layered with salted lychee and pear-flavored sorbets and decorated with Power Star-shaped candies," but honestly, most of it looks delicious. You can check out the menu yourself at this link, and you'll also find a selection of what's on offer in the image below.