The James Pond Legacy: The Pond Is Not Enough announced for modern consoles and PC

The underwater agent from the 90s is preparing for a grand, splashy comeback with a collection consisting of some of the earliest titles - restored and repackaged for modern consoles (and PC). Exactly which titles in the franchise we can expect to be included in The James Pond Legacy: The Pond Is Not Enough is yet to be announced. But most likely it will feature the first couple of games - namely:



James Pond: Underwater Agent (1990)



James Pond 2: Codename Robocod (1991)



James Pond 3: Operation Starfish (1993)



The Aquatic Games Starring James Pond and the Aquabats (1992)



System 3s own description of the collections reads as follows:

"A celebration of one of gaming's most enduring and beloved characters and will include faithfully emulated versions of the original Sega, SNES and Amiga titles, preserving their classic gameplay exactly as players remember them"

Hopefully they'll skip the more modern titles such as Deathly Shallows - a mobile game from 2011 that hardly anyone remembers. The James Pond Legacy: The Pond Is Not Enough will be released for PC, Xbox Series, Playstation 5, and Switch 2.

Did you play any of the James Pond games back in the day?