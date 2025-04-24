The Jaguar classic Alien vs. Predator is getting a spiritual sequel

Shortly before the PlayStation and Saturn were released in the mid-90s, Atari attempted a major comeback with the Jaguar console. It was a powerhouse that Atari themselves, through creative math, called a 64-bit console, which was false marketing though.

It did, however, get a number of good games and one of the very best was 1994's Alien vs. Predator. Now there seems to be a spiritual sequel in the pipeline, led by one of the creators of the original, Jane Whittaker, and the studio Athena Worlds. The game will be called Xenomorph and in the press release Whittaker says:

"It is a very personal journey for me. So many people still talk about our work on AvP to this day, with a massive following. I have been asked for over 30 years to create my next survival and stealth strategy game. I am beyond thrilled to say that thanks to generous support, my day has come."

Current formats are PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, but the project still seems to be in its infancy. Via X, Whittaker also explains that this is not an official Alien title:

"I want to be clear that the new game is using an entirely new IP. We are making a whole new monster hunting game and this is not the Alien license or any attempt to copy it! It gives us MUCH more creative freedom to go crazy with our own creations!"

So far, details are very scarce, but it is confirmed that "Xenomorph is aimed at being a landmark open world game of exploration, survival, high stakes tension and combat."

If you're one of those who have waited 30 years for more Alien vs. Predator, it might be time to pop open a Prosecco for a toast - although we wouldn't get your hopes up too high. This sounds like a project that just might not actually happen, although we do hope so.