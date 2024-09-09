The Jackbox Naughty Pack was inspired by the dirty minds of the players

HQ

We're on the cusp of the launch of Jackbox's first properly NSFW party pack. Unlike previous party packs, where you would inevitably come up with some dirty answers, the Jackbox Naughty Pack requires you to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. It's not the icebreaker to bring to new colleagues, or perhaps it is. That's your call.

It might also have accidentally been your call on what gets included in the prompts. In our Gamescom interview with Jackbox Games CCO Allard Laban, he revealed some of the players came up with the prompts you'll get in games like Dirty Drawful.

"Especially in Dirty Drawful, we harvest a lot of the prompts from our actual playtesting," Laban said. "So a lot of those ideas come out of the dirty minds of the Jackbox employees themselves, and as well as our fabulous writers. A lot of our writers come from the improv community in Chicago, and that's what kind of gives it the sort of injection of like outrageous sort of like great writing and funny stuff. And also, you know, it's pretty topical like with the Elmo exposing himself, you know. Oh, don't sue us."

In the Jackbox Naughty Pack, you also get access to Fakin' It All Night Long, and Let Me Finish, all of which have a distinctly dirty theme. But, if you want to find out more about these games, check out our full interview below: