The Italian Riviera gets brickified in the cosy latest Lego set

Lego has revealed an all-new set that brickifies one of the more striking portions of the world. The Italian Riviera has been turned into a buildable set that transports fans to a cosy and wonderful slice of heaven, fit with a pasta-making nonna, a fish vendor, a vespa, a gelato seller, and tourists sipping coffee on a balcony.

Known as the Lego Ideas Italian Riviera set, this is a 3,251-piece build that was created by fan designer Alex Sahli who wanted to capture his favourite destination. Speaking in a press release, Sahli expressed:

"I've always been passionate about travel, and Italy stands out as my favorite destination. Its blend of natural landscapes and architectural beauty is truly inspiring. My submission is centered around the villages of Cinque Terre. One of the key structural challenges I faced was incorporating buildings at various angles while ensuring overall stability. I'm especially proud of the vibrant colors and the textural variety throughout the build - particularly in the water, houses, and stonework. I'm also pleased with how the tile roofing turned out; it's a simple design, but it functions effectively and complements the overall aesthetic".

The set includes 10 minifigures and will go on sale on August 10. It will be sold for £249.99/$299.99/€279.99, and if you order between August 7-13, you will even get an Italian Market Van set that complements this build.

