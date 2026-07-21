The Italian Football Federation went to Barcelona to try to convince Pep Guardiola to become their head coach

HQ

Pep Guardiola has been rumoured as a new head coach for the Italian national team ever since he left Manchester City at the end of last season, and now those rumours start to take shape, because according to <href="https://www.skysports.com/football/news/32461/13565239/italian-football-federation-hold-talks-with-pep-guardiola-about-replacing-gennaro-gattuso-as-head-coach" target="_blank">Sky Italia</a>, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has held talks with the 55-year-old Spaniard to try to convince him to become their new coach.

Currently, Italy has no head coach after Gennaro Gattuso left the job, following their failure to qualify for a World Cup for the third time in a row. And Guardiola is one of the most-coveted coaches without a job at the moment (Jurgen Klopp is said to be confirmed as new head coach of Germany).

On Monday, Sky said that Paolo Maldini, the new technical director of the FIGC, and Leonardo, his advisor, travelled to Barcelona. There is no information if Guardiola even wants the job, but we now know that Italy is making real attempts of hiring him, knowing that Guardiola is fluent in Italian, and played for three years in the Serie A between 2001 and 2003: two years at Brescia and one at Roma.