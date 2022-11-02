The It Takes Two devs believe a new Nintendo Switch is coming

HQ

When I talked with Hazelight founder and It Takes Two director Josef Fares about the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of the latter, he said the port really impressed him, so I had to ask if that made it more likely to see the studio's next game on the hybrid console. Turns out, that is very unlikely unless the long rumoured and expected new console is real:

"I would love for more people to be able to play the game, but every decision in a Hazelight game will depend on if it'll affects the creative vision or not. So if Nintendo decides to keep the same hardware, which I don't think they will, it'll be hard for the next project to be on it from a technical aspect. If they do (make a stronger version) I don't see a reason why not to make a version for that next machine. Because we're not going to start to change the vision to release it on Nintendo - even if I love Nintendo. I'm a big Nintendo-fan myself. I often say that It Takes Two is kind of a love-letter to Nintendo in a sense. The way it's designed, there are a lot of references to games I love. Both Mario and Zelda."

So don't hold your breath for Hazelight's next game on today's Nintendo Switch, and instead know that both Hazelight and the Switch-experts at Turn Me Up Games believe a new console is around the corner.