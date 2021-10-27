The Isle of Bugsnax is a giant free expansion coming to the adorable snack-based title

HQ

During Sony's State of Play event tonight, it was revealed that the adorable food-based PlayStation exclusive Bugsnax will be receiving a major free expansion in early 2022. The Isle of Bugsnax looks to add many new whimsical creatures and the ability to personalise your hut using decorations. You'll also even be able to put hats on your favourite Bugsnax!

"We're beyond excited to be working with our beloved voice cast again! Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell are back to dig deep into their characters, and the result is our favorite blend of goofiness and tragedy. You'll be hearing from a few other returning grumpuses, too, including one you might not expect..." says Creative Director Kevin Zuhn.

Bugsnax is also planned to arrive on Steam sometime in 2022, and it's possible that its arrival on the platform will coincide with the launch of this latest expansion.