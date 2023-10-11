Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Iron Claw trailer shows Zac Efron as a beefy pro wrestler

The movie about the Von Erich family is set to arrive this December.

After a few quick looks, we've finally seen the first proper trailer for The Iron Claw, the new movie from A24 starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, and more.

If you're not clued in, The Iron Claw is a wrestling biopic following the lives of the Von Erich family. Three brothers make up the tag team of The Iron Claw, and they are guided in the business by their father, Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany).

Tensions rise as their father pushes the boys to be the greatest wrestlers in the game, reminding us that even if the action is fake or staged, some of the stories can become far too real for our liking. We'll see the rise and the fall of the Von Erichs in the film, which will also feature real-life pro wrestler MJF in the role of Lance Von Erich.

The Iron Claw releases in theatres on the 22nd of December, 2023.

