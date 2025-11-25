The iPad mini 8 expected to make OLED switch late next year

HQ

The iPad mini 8 is expected to launch in either the third or fourth quarter of 2026, and will have a much better display than its predecessor, according to recent rumours. This prediction is based on the production schedule of Samsung's OLED screens, as the manufacturer has been left to help bring Apple's plans of upgraded displays to life.

As caught by Wccftech (via ETNews), this latest lot of information points to the iPad mini 8 having an 8.4 inch screen. The jump to OLED will be a big one for this line of iPad, and while the screen quality isn't expected to be as strong as an iPad Pro display, consumers should expect to pay a bit more for the improved look.

If we're looking at other iPad displays, it seems that the iPad Air is a ways off upgrading to OLED at the time of writing. Insiders believe it could be 2028 before we're seeing a new iPad Air model with an OLED screen. Still, Apple seems driven on pushing forward its devices with OLED as the new norm by around 2030.