The iPad 12 looks to be 50% faster than its predecessor with boosted wireless performance and efficiency

While it's hard to complain about the performance of the iPad 11 if you're just a day-to-day user, it seems Apple wants any chance of an issue with performance thrown out the window with its successor. According to new leaked details, it is believed that the lower cost iPad 12 will have the same N1 wireless chip as the iPhone 17 and new iPad Pro range, making it a bit of a powerhouse and wireless beast.

The leaks, spotted by Macworld (via Wccftech), point to us expecting 8GB of RAM to be found in the iPad 12, which is more than the 6GB offered in its predecessor. Moreover, we're also expecting a 3nm chipset. All in all, this points to a 50% increase in performance power.

This should make the iPad 12 a pretty decent mobile gaming rig. Of course, if you want to take your games on the go and want the most powerful machine, an iPad might not be your first choice, but for a user looking to take advantage of AAA games going mobile, this looks like a solid entry point. We'll have to wait for more official confirmations to know more, though.