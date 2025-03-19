The IOC President Election takes place this week and it is actually quite entertaining

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) is electing a new president this week, which will succeed Thomas Bach's 12-year-term (the maximum time). The next president, which will be chosen on Thursday, March 20, will serve for two four-year terms, with the possibility of a third term. There are seven candidates, and the process is unusual... and frankly, quite entertaining: there will be multiple rounds, and after each round the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated until one secures absolute majority.
109 IOC members will vote. One of the candidates, the Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch (son of the seventh president between 1980 and 2001), explained the process to RTVE. "In each round, if there is no candidate with a majority, voters are orphaned from their first choice, and within a couple of minutes, they have to decide on their new candidate". Candidates are allowed to vote on themselves, but other members cannot vote the candidate from their home country.
There are seven candidates awaiting for Thursday's session:
The seven candidates are already at the 144th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Ancient Olympia, Greece, a session where Bach's presidency will be reviewed. In the history of modern Olympic Games, there have been nine IOC presidents since 1894. The chosen one will take over on June 23, 2025.