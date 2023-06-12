The Invincible's latest trailer shows off its protagonist

HQ

The upcoming survival narrative adventure, The Invincible, has shown off a new trailer centred around its protagonist, Yasna.

Yasna finds herself stranded on the hostile planet Regis 3 with her crew and most of her memories missing. Pursuing answers leads her on a dangerous journey through Regis 3, which proves inhospitable for human life.

The Invincible is based on Stanisław Lem's novel and looks to release some time this year, with a demo available on Steam right now. Will you be facing the hostilities of Regis 3?