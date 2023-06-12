Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Invincible

The Invincible's latest trailer shows off its protagonist

Regain your memories to survive in this hostile planet.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The upcoming survival narrative adventure, The Invincible, has shown off a new trailer centred around its protagonist, Yasna.

Yasna finds herself stranded on the hostile planet Regis 3 with her crew and most of her memories missing. Pursuing answers leads her on a dangerous journey through Regis 3, which proves inhospitable for human life.

The Invincible is based on Stanisław Lem's novel and looks to release some time this year, with a demo available on Steam right now. Will you be facing the hostilities of Regis 3?

HQ
The Invincible

Related texts



Loading next content